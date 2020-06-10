FLORENCE — Ira Butler was suddenly called home to Heaven on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of 68. Born on September 11, 1951, in Florence, Alabama, Ira was the son of the late Lester and Helen Butler. Ira was a devoted husband to his wife and eternal sweetheart, Glenda. Both Ira and Glenda cherished an unconditional love and a special bond that grew deeper and sweeter with each passing year, them sharing a mutual affection and tenderness generally reserved for newlyweds. Ira was also a proud and dedicated father to his son, Chris, and his daughter-in-law, Nope, whom he adored. Ira was a kind, loving, and protective husband and father. The depth of Ira’s love and care toward Glenda, Chris, and Nope is immeasurable, and they meant everything to him; and in turn, they loved him immensely. And, they will miss him dearly.
Not only was Ira a phenomenal husband and father, but he was also an accomplished entrepreneur. Among several successful business endeavors, Ira built a Chuck E. Cheese franchise, which he operated for 35 consecutive years. In addition, Ira was a member of many civic organizations, held several leadership roles, and served on numerous boards, most notably Chuck E. Cheese International, where he served nearly 20 years and was awarded for his contributions and success. And, Ira tirelessly served as a two-term HOA president, receiving accolades for his accomplishments and dedication.
Ira was so many things to so many people. Among his countless attributes, Ira was active, athletic, energetic, and full of love and life; and he was seldom idle. Ira was affable, charming, lovable, and witty; and he could and would talk to anyone. Ira was confident, optimistic, and upbeat; and these qualities were instantaneously infectious. Ira pursued excellence and took pride in everything he did; nothing was done half-way, and if it was worth doing, it was worth doing with precision. Ira was brave, principled, strong, and true; he tolerated no unfairness or bullies, and he stood up for what and who was right. Ira was generous, kind, and charitable. Ira was fair, genuine, honest, and loyal. Ira was cool, neat, and a sharp dressed man, with impeccable manners. And, Ira was as smart as he was funny, him having a sixth sense for all things practical. Ira was a leader, confidante, mentor, and teacher; and he inspired, motivated, and challenged you to be better than you believed yourself capable. He pushed you to give your very best to become your very best. Ira was committed, dependable, and reliable; if you needed him, he was there. Ira supported your goals, and if it was important to you, it was important to him. For certain, Ira had the heart of a champion, yet pulled for the underdog. And, Ira also had a servant’s heart, generously sharing his abilities, resources, and talents with others, particularly the less fortunate.
Indeed, Ira was an exceedingly capable and accomplished man. He possessed a variety of skills, him being a master carpenter, craftsman, draftsman, and mechanic; and he could build anything and fix everything. Ira loved gardening and landscaping, and he even cut and hand delivered a fresh bouquet of beautiful roses to Glenda every spring and summer Friday. Among his many extracurricular activities, Ira was a coach, farmer, fisher, golfer, hunter, and race car driver. As much as Ira loved NASCAR, it paled in comparison to his love of the Alabama Crimson Tide, of whom he was a lifelong supporter. Ira perpetually sought fun and adventure, and he never lost his sense of youthful frivolity. Ira was hilarious, with a tremendous gift for making others laugh. And, Ira loved English Bulldog puppies; all puppies, really.
Through these attributes and qualities, among so many others, Ira loved and selflessly served his family. He was an amazing husband, father, and friend. He is my Mother’s soulmate. And, he is my Dad. And, we so admire him, love him, and miss him, beyond the extent of our words. May we honor his memory, forever.
The Butler family visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, from 1:00-3:00 pm, at Greenview Funeral Home in Florence. The memorial service shall follow at 3:00 pm in the chapel.
Pallbearers will be Brian Franklin, Les Holcombe, Jay Irons, Jason Jackson, John Jauquet and Woody Truitt.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
