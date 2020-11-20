CHEROKEE — Ira J. “I.J.” Burleson Jr., 92, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born in Tishomingo County, MS to Ira Justus Burleson Sr. and Flourence Virden Burleson.
There will be no funeral services. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS assisted the family.
He is survived by two daughters, Kelly Mayfield and Marsha Allen, both of Cherokee, Al; eight grandchildren, Lauren Mayfield, Ashley Maxwell (T.J.), Madison Mayfield, Alexandria Katakiya (Maulik), Jacolby Sullivan (Cory), Jaylei Allen, Jayden Allen and Miyah Allen; three great-grandchildren, Emma Claire Maxwell, Owen Maxwell and Ellody Sullivan; two sisters, Virgie Carrisco and Martha Lindsey (Jerry); and two brothers, Clifton Burleson and Clarence Burleson (Mary).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Burleson; a son, Ike Burleson; his parents; and a brother, Justus Burleson.
