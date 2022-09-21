IUKA, MISSISSIPPI

Ira Lee McBee, 98, died September 17, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Rutledge Salem.

