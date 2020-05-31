FLORENCE — Irene Buczynski Billingham, 95, of Florence, passed away May 29, 2020 at her residence after a brief illness. She was a member of The Way Fellowship Church, and retired from the Lauderdale County School System with over 40 years of service.
Visitation will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. for family and friends at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Brother Tim Long officiating.
Mrs. Billingham was preceded in death by her husband, Ed E. Billingham; parents, John and Victoria Buczynski; and her brother, Emil Buczynski.
She is survived by her sons, Ed Billingham of Old Town, Florida, Bob Billingham of Bloomington, Indiana, Frank Billingham and wife Karen of Belgreen, Alabama, and Victor Billingham of Killen, Alabama; grandchildren, Bob IV, Vickie, Eric , Grace, Ashley, Jonathan, Samuel, Rachel, Anna, Sarah, Mary, Deborah, and Martha; great grandchildren, Emelye, Joshua, Adelyn, Isaac, Sean, Abigail, Avelyn, Elizabeth, Wyatt, Makayla, Silas, Camilla, Kara, Olivia, Annelise, Joeziah, Sofia, Naomi, Sawyer, Jaden, Kelsey, Amos, Benjamin, Joel, and Anthony.
Pallbearers will be Ed Billingham, Bob Billingham, Frank Billingham, Jonathan Billingham, Samuel Billingham, Micah Hammond, Adam Wood, Kelsey Motes, Keenan Keil, Chance Hall, Douglas Werner, Bob Billingham IV, Vickie and Ashley Billingham.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
