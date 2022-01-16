MOULTON — Irene Hulsey Calhoun, 76, died January 13, 2022. Graveside service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Union Hill Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Irene was the mother of Ben Calhoun.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.