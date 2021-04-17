IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Irene Carson Butler, 93, died Thursday, April 15, 2021. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday in Oak Grove Cemetery with Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS, directing. Memorials may be made to Rocky Springs United Methodist Church, 3 CR 281, Iuka, MS 38852. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages
- Deshler's Parker Willingham shows growth in dominant outing
- Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters
- Kauai police chief suspended without pay for mocking Asians
- Era ends as Raul Castro steps down as Communist Party chief
- A chicken, a church and the greater purpose they serve
- Once again, volcanic Caribbean island looks to recovery
- Veteran AP producer, cameraman in Iraq dies of COVID-19
Most Read
Articles
- Local attorney announces $1.75 million award in case
- City of Florence turns down developer's $12.8M request for assistance
- Deuels leaving after 5 years with Florence Salvation Army
- TVA Reservation eyed for potential Colbert County justice center
- Florence police searching for missing teen girl
- Florence prodigy expresses himself through music
- Councilwoman pleads for residents to get 'covinated'
- Presentation looks at looting archeological sites
- Mississippi man killed in 4-vehicle Thursday crash near Tuscumbia
- River Heritage Trail construction may finally become a reality
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Kenny Neese
- Local attorney announces $1.75 million award in case
- Quillen pleads guilty to attempted first-degree rape
- Agents confiscate $83K in drugs; Florence man arrested
- Sarah Campbell
- Breezie Woolstenhulme
- City of Florence turns down developer's $12.8M request for assistance
- Gregory Scott Simpson
- Danny Grissom
- Bobby Lovelace
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The big lie was no lie at all (1)
- Storm-infested day brings heavy rainfall, flooding in the Shoals (1)
- Scouts put to the test during mock triage exercise (1)
- Officials: Man cut down oaks at Civil War site, stole timber (1)
- Landers family making a difference for autism awareness (1)
- Nutrition store opens in downtown Florence (1)
- Florence prodigy expresses himself through music (1)
- Laws, fines can't stem robocall tide (1)
- Daughter's curiosity led Moore to blade sports competition (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented