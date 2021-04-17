IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Irene Carson Butler, 93, died Thursday, April 15, 2021. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday in Oak Grove Cemetery with Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS, directing. Memorials may be made to Rocky Springs United Methodist Church, 3 CR 281, Iuka, MS 38852. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.