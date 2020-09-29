MUSCLE SHOALS — Irene E. Poe, 98, died September 28, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

