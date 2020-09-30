MUSCLE SHOALS — Irene E Poe, age 98, of Muscle Shoals, AL, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with service to follow at 2:00. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Garden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Frances Cobb; husband, Travis Poe; brothers, Lennie and Lenward Cobb.
She is survived by sons, V.T. Poe (Faye), Billy Ray Poe (partner, Beverly Prince), and Ronald Blake Poe of Kansas City; daughter, Willene Poe Jackson (Clay); grandchildren, Mike Poe, Josh Poe, Kimberly Ann Jackson Hill (Darren), and Christopher Jackson (Amanda); and great-grandchildren, Ashton Poe, Jackson Scott Hill and Austin Emory Jackson.
You may sign your condolences at colbertmemroial.com
Colbert Memorial is assisting the family.
