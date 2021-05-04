MUSCLE SHOALS — Irene James, 69, died May 2, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, May 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Parkview Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. The memorial service will immediately follow at the church. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

