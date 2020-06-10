FLORENCE — Irene Louise Griffin, 93, of Florence passed away in her home on June 9, 2020. She was loved by all and many would say that she never knew a stranger. She enjoyed crochet, knitting, dancing, and singing.
Irene is survived by her son, Wilfred C. Griffin Jr.; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Jimmy) Rea, Todd (Jennifer) Rossnagel, Eric (Katie) Rossnagel; great-grandchildren, Lexi Phillips, Beau Davis, Abby Rossnagel, Blake Rossnagel, Madison, Rossnagel, Sophie Rossnagel; great-great grandchildren, Charleigh Phillips, and Chandler Phillips.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband of 50 years, Wilfred Clay Griffin.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to North Alabama Hospice and The Renaissance of St. Florian.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
