TUSCUMBIA — Irene M. Bevis, 84, of Tuscumbia passed away Friday, January 1, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel followed by a graveside service at 3:30 p.m. in Glendale Cemetery. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Johnnie McClung; husband, James Thomas Bevis; daughters, Sandy Pickens and Carol Woods; grandchild, Derrisa Higgins; grandson, Stephen Bevis and great-grandchild, Brooke Hurst.
She is survived by her son, James Bevis (Becky), Dennis Bevis, and Richard Allen Bevis; daughter, Rhonda Daye Ford (Jerry); brother, Robert McClung; sister, Louise Lane; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented