MUSCLE SHOALS — Irene Stovall James, 69, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. Irene was born in South Bend, Indiana, and at the age of 12 moved to the Shoals area. She retired after serving for 17 years as a church administrator at Parkview Baptist Church.
Irene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Charlie James; her parents, Willard and Mavis Stovall; and her brother, Harry Stovall, Sr. She is survived by her son, Chad James and partner, Patrick Sims; daughter, Tonya Green and husband, Jason; beloved granddaughter, Bronwyn Green; “daughter-in-love,” Patrina Carter; “sister,” Diane King; and dear friend, Courtney Hall. The family would like to thank Shoals Hospice for their compassion and care.
Irene had a kind heart, a creative mind, and a beautiful soul. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of her legacy of love and generosity.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 15th at 10:00 a.m. at Parkview Baptist Church Tuscumbia. A memorial service to celebrate her life will immediately follow.
Condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
