GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Mrs. Irene Shewbart Williams, 88, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Red Bay Hospital. She was born in Franklin County, AL and lived most of her life in the Banner community near Red Bay, AL. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She leaves a legacy of love for her family and church. She will be remembered for her love of cooking and publishing cookbooks, compiling family genealogy and painting beautiful pictures. She retired as a medical transcriptionist from the Red Bay Hospital.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 3, 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Itawamba County, MS. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her daughters, Cathy Lindsey and Carolyn Barksdale (Wade); grandchildren, Carrie Pharr, Jeff Barksdale (Mandy), Leah Wooten (Cody) and Lana Parrish (Daniel) and two great-grandchildren, McKenna and Deacon Wooten.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James Mordie Williams; her parents, Toby and Laurie Johnston Shewbart and three sisters, Ada Weatherbee, Alta Boyd and Arvie Williams.
Pallbearers will be Roger Holland, Randy Holland, Cody Wooten, Daniel Parrish, Jeff Barksdale and Wade Barksdale.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
