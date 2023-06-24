RUSSELLVILLE — Irma Esperanza Ventura Ortega, 65, died June 21, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens.

