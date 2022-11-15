PHIL CAMPBELL — Irra Dell Horton Pinkard, 81, died November 12, 2022. Visitation will be today from 12 to 2 p.m. at Mt. View Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Mt. View Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville will be directing.

