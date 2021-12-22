TUSCUMBIA — Irvin Freeman, Jr., 74, died December 17, 2021. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Chapel, Tuscumbia, burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

