FLORENCE — Isaac Thomas Mussleman, Jr., age 92, of Florence, passed away May 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Mussleman was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Veda Trousdale Mussleman; wife, Betty Nix Mussleman.
Survivors include his son, Isaac “Ike” Mussleman, III (Deborah) and sisters, Frances Keebler and Carolyn Bailey.
He was a member of the IBEW Local 558 for over 65 years. He loved fishing and getting his son to ball games on time. He was a loving father and a friend to all.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for their loving care. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
