KILLEN — Isaiah Campbell, 16, died September 28, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Lexington High School Gym with burial in Bluewater Cemetery.

