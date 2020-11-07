LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Isiah Gordon, 25, died November 4, 2020. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. service time Monday at Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg. Burial to follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. He was employed at Dyna-Pak Corporation.

