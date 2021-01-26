SPRUCE PINE — Isiah Jerome Jackson, 78, of Spruce Pine, passed away January 23, 2021. Mr. Jackson was a lifelong member of Mt. Hebron Baptist church. He worked in the lab at U.S. Reduction and retired from maintenance at Russellville Hospital.
He was an honest, hard-working man who would do anything for family and friends. He loved to share his knowledge and was talented, creative and could do anything that he set his mind to. He loved to fish and restore Ford tractors and antique cars. He loved telling stories to the grandchildren about the “good ole days” of growing up as a farmer boy. He told stories of him and his brother, “Preacher’s kids” at a young age grabbing some of Momma’s biscuits as they ran out to fish in the creek. He also told them the story of playing a high school basketball game and making a half-court shot on the night he married. He was one of a kind and will never be forgotten.
A graveside service will be held today, January 26, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Liberty Hill Baptist Church, Phil Campbell, Alabama. Officiating will be Bro. Gary Yielding, Bro. Scott Delashaw and Bro. Bobby Stancil.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Jackson; mother, Olive Jackson; sisters, Betty Sumerel and Yvonne Patterson.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sylvia Jean Jackson; daughters, Anita (Gerald) Taylor and Denise Hester; grandchildren, Melondie Murray (Jondon Stough), Chase Hester, Gaven Taylor; great-grandchildren, Canaan Stough, KJ Murray, Amzie Stough; siblings, Aubrey (Juanita) Jackson and Bobbie (Raymond) Rice; several nieces and nephews; and lots of cousins.
Pallbearers will be Alan Rice, Terry Baker, John Thornton, Greg Allen, Keith Roberson, Scott Roberson and Glen Roberson.
Honorary pallbearer is Jerry Taylor.
Commented