HALEYVILLE
Mrs. Iva Dean Raper, 69, of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was a native of Franklin County, Alabama, and had lived in the area her entire life. She was of the Baptist faith.
Visitation with family and friends will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, from noon to 2 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be James McCullar. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery at Liberty Hill.
Surviving Mrs. Raper are her children, Terry Eugene “Gene” Raper, Brian Keith Raper and Michelle Stancil; father of her children, Terry W. Raper; siblings, James, Ronald, Hugh Don and Terry Wayne Watson, and Janie Rollins; five grandchildren; special friend, Mike Lyden; and nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Edith Faulkner Watson; and brother, Jimmy Watson.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
