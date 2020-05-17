LEIGHTON — Iva June Reid, 84, Leighton, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 17, at 2:00 p.m., with John Henry officiating.
Iva was a native of Sheffield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and John L. Fox.
Iva is survived by her husband of 61 years, Billy M. Reid; children, Lisa R. Wisdom, Vicki R. Barnes (Terry), Vance E. Reid, and Tracie Montgomery (Keith); brother, Wayne Fox; sister, Barbara Gail Henry (John); and seven grandchildren, Matthew Fuller, Justin Barnes, Trever Barnes, Kyler C. Reid, Michaela Mercer, Shawn Mercer, and Ethan Reid.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
