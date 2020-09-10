MOULTON

Iva Nell Pierce, 84, died September 8, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until service time beginning at 11 a.m. at Hackleburg United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Cedar Tree Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.