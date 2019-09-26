BURKE, VIRGINIA — Iva Zoe McCluskey McClure of Burke Virginia, formerly of Florence, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Greenview Funeral Home. The service will be Friday, September 27th at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Greenview. Burial will be in Florence City Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Chester Bennett McClure; her sister, Maxine McCluskey Ward and half-sister Estelle Dennis.
Born August 14, 1936 to John Henry and Matilda Cowan McCluskey in Waterloo, Alabama, Iva graduated from Waterloo High School before working as a medical transcriptionist for ECM Hospital and several physician offices in Florence. Before moving to Virginia, Iva was an active member of Magnolia Church of Christ.
She loved her hometown and volunteered countless hours to help preserve historic sites and records, working with the Culver Museum and Heritage Preservation. Her dedication to protecting the area she loved led to the creation of the Shoals Creek Preserve.
She is survived by her son, Chester Bennett “Ben” McClure II, his wife Katherine Simmons McClure; grandsons, Nelson Bennett McClure and Grant Jonathan McClure of Springfield, Virginia; a sister, Josie McCluskey Rogers of International Falls, Minnesota; many nieces and nephews and her honorary son, Martin Dean.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Iva McCluskey McClure Memorial Endowed Scholarship c/o University of North Alabama Foundation, UNA Box 5113, Florence, AL 35632. The scholarship will be awarded each year to a graduate of Waterloo High School.
