DECATUR — Ivadean Henson, 92, died May 19, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Union Hill Cemetery in Moulton. Ivadean was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Clifton Henson.

