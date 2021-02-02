FLORENCE — Ivadelle Daily Aston, 91 of Florence, AL, born April 17, 1929, passed to her Heavenly home Friday, January 29, 2021, at El Reposo Nursing Facility. Her family would like to thank the entire staff at El Reposo for their loving care to her during her stay. We appreciate their kindness very much.
Ivadelle Aston was a member of Highland Baptist Church. She lived most of her life in the Florence area. She worked retail, retiring from Parisian. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Sammy Hale officiating. Pallbearers will be Seth Hale, Fletcher Hale, Billy Brust, Johnny Daily, Joe Priester, and Don Hale. Honorary pallbearers are Alton McCaleb, Emory McCaleb, Bob Jones, Jerry Jones, and Lynn Jones.
Mrs. Aston was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clyde Lyndon Aston; by her parents, John Wilson Daily and Minnie Lou Daily; brothers, Walter and Wanner Daily (Wylene); and sisters, Eddie Lee Brust (Bill), Elta Crowder (John), Estelle McCaleb (M.B.).
She is survived by her son, Charles Lyndon Aston of Florence; daughters, Paula E. Ghiglieri of Cedar Park, TX, and Pamela A. Hale (Don) of Collinwood, TN; grandchildren, Seth Hale (Danielle), Jennifer Hammes (Karl), and Rose Hale (Sammy); great-grandchildren, Fletcher Hale, Emerson, Reese and Harper Hammes, Paige Pruitt (Joey); and great-greatgrandchild, Noah Pruitt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital/stjude.org/memorial.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented