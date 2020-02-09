FLORENCE — Iver Wayne Duke, 70, of Florence, passed away February 8, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. He was an U.S. Marine Corp. veteran, owner and operator of Excell Farm Supply in Cloverdale, and was a farmer and rancher in Cloverdale and Waterloo. Wayne was also a 1967 graduate of Coffee High School.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Tuesday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Rev. Doug Farris.
Mr. Duke was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Wleborn and Milka Duke; paternal grandparents, Oscar Wyatt and Macie Duke; maternal grandparents, Iver and Alma Seppanen; and maternal aunts, Linda and Laura Seppanen.
He is survived by is wife, Frances Griffin Duke; son, Michael Wayne Duke (Laura); and grandchildren, Shyann Millian Duke and Logan Michael Duke, all of Florence, AL.
Pallbearers will be John Dupuis, Mike Wissman, Steve Green, Jerry Wyatt Duke, Jimmy Richardson, and J.T. Grimes.
An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
