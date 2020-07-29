SHEFFIELD — Ivy Daphyne Ross Clark, 64, died July 23, 2020. Public viewing will be Thursday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 12 p.m. at Ekklesia Ministries, Sheffield with public viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. The body will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.