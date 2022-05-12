FORD CITY — Izabela Kynlei “Bela Kynlei” Terry, 9, died May 10, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery. She was the daughter of Michael “Tiny” and Lyndsie Terry.

