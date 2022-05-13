FORD CITY — Izabela Kynlei “Bela Kynlei” Terry, 9, of Ford City, AL passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery. Brother J.D. Harrison will be officiating.
She attended Red Bay Elementary School. Bela Kynlei was a member of Ford City Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her granddad, Danny Terry; brother, Bryant Terry; grandmother, Belinda Evans; great-grandmother, Robin Howard; great-grandparents, Earl and Alice Terry, and Robert Dawson; great-aunt, Patsy Summers.
She is survived by her parents, Michael “Tiny” and Lyndsie Terry; sister, Myria; grandmother, Donna Terry; grandfathers, Bradley Gargis and Bradley Evans; uncles and aunts, Jeremy “Jed” Terry (Misty), Uncle Mark Franks, Matt Hallmark (Jessy), Tye Evans (Tiffany), Haley Evans (Hannah) great-aunts and uncles, Cam Brown (Jay), Jamie Howard (Regina), Chris Gargis (Anna), Angie Gasque, Pat and Susie Posey, Leslie and Amy Mitchell; great-grandmothers, Gwen Dawson, Faye Howard; great-grandfather, Billy Howard; great-grandparents, Ronnie Gargis (Jewel); honorary grandmother, Lee Fisher; numerous cousins, friends, and special teammates from Champion Cheer Athletics.
Pallbearers will be Matt Hallmark, Jeremy Terry, Michael Kitchens, Cody Bond, Keith Reaves, Jay Brown, and Jamie Howard. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackson Isbell, C.J. Summers, Hunter Bond, Hayden Emerson, and Brantley Bradford.
