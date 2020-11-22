LUTTS, TN — J.C. White, 89 of Lutts, TN, was born August 16, 1931 in Waterloo, AL, the son of the late Jim Cal and Dollie Johnson White. Mr. White departed this life on November 19, 2020 at his residence. He was married to Edith Christine Fielder White, on March 8, 1952 and she preceded him in death October 31, 2017.
He was retired from TVC Wholesale Co. in Florence after serving for 38 years. Mr. White served his country in the Army and served his community at Volunteer Fire Dept. on Highway 69. Also he was a member of Stateline Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Edith Christine Fielder White; brother, Elmer White; sister, Clara Smith; two half brothers; five half sisters; seven step brothers; and three step sisters.
He is survived by sons, Donnie White of Horn Lake, MS, Johnny White, and Bobby White and wife Tracey both of Lutts, TN; daughter, Cynthia White Smith, of Lutts, TN; grandchildren, Christy Davis, Eric White, Kevin Smith, Kayla Covington, Jessie White, Katie White and Allison Hayes; great grandchildren, Payton Davis, Dalton Davis, Makayla Wilkerson,Brycen Wilkerson, Wheeler Ryan White, and Trevor Covington.
Services will be held on November 23, 2020, at noon, at Shackelford Funeral Directors at Collinwood, Tennessee, with David Dowdy and Dennis Oakley officiating. Burial will follow in the Centenary Cemetery Lutts, Tennessee. Visitaton will be held Sunday, November 22, from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. tillnoon, with Shackelford Directors assisting the family.
Pallbearers include Kevin Smith, Jessie White, Eric White, Scott Davis, Dalton Davis and Samantha Crider.
Honorary Pallbearers include Payton Davis, MaKayla Wilkerson, Brycen Wilkerson, Trevor Covington and Wheeler Ryan White.
Commented