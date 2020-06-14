MUSCLE SHOALS — Joseph Chad Nichelson, 48 of Muscle Shoals, died Friday, June 12, 2020. His family will receive friends Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Cherokee. There will be a celebration of life on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Harris Chapel Baptist Church with Dr. Wade Wallace and Pastor Chuck Lansdell officiating. Burial will follow in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Chad was a Colbert County native. He was a huge Alabama and Eli Gold fan and enjoyed 80’s rock music. He was a 1990 graduate of Cherokee Vocational High School, a graduate from the University of North Alabama, a graduate from the University of Alabama where he received his Master’s Degree. Chad also attended the Talladega Institute for the Deaf and Blind and later attended Mississippi State University to receive a Vision Specialist certification. His passion was teaching and helping people. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. He truly was a blessing to all that knew him.
Chad was preceded in death by his parents, Hilda and Ronnie Nichelson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Stacey; daughters, Jessica Nichelson Evans (Austin) and Bailey Nichelson; brother, Keith Nichelson (Susy); sisters, Tina Lansdell (Chuck) and Courtney Wallace (Wade); grandson, Drake Evans; and several nephews.
Pallbearers will be Austin Evans, Lee Williams, Robert Timmons, Rodney Timmons, Jacob Wallace and Gabe Wallace.
Honorary pallbearers are Terry Fisher, Brett Fisher, Charlie Lansdell, Josh Nichelson and Jordan Nichelson.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented