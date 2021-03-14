KILLEN — J. D. Sanders, 75, of Killen died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 10-11 a.m., at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will be at Richardson’s Chapel at noon.
Mr. Sanders retired from Reynolds Metals and Wise. He was a star basketball player at Mars Hill Bible School and won two state championships. He was a man of faith, and worshiped God and loved his family unconditionally.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Bertha Adams Sanders.
J. D. is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Wanda Richardson Sanders; children, Dana Bevis (Quinn Pettus) and Tristan Sanders; grandson, Braylen Bevis; sisters, Marolyn Russell and Carolyn Jefferies; niece, Tasha Smith.
