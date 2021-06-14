IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Jessie Don Smith Sr., 72, June 12, 2021. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel, Iuka. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

