BENTON HARBOR, MI — J.W. Goines, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home.
J.W. “Banty Rooster” Goines was born in Russellville, Alabama.
He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, as well as a loyal member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermaker’s Union Local 374 for 48 years. He was a proud member and sponsor in AA for 15 years, he enjoyed helping others through their recovery period.
He had many passions, which he passed on to his children and grandchildren; cooking, gardening, a love of nature and fishing. He took any opportunity he could find to fish in both Lake Michigan and the many lakes of Minnesota. He attended Safe Harbor Church of God of Prophecy in Sodus. He was always known for his tell-you-like-it-is personality and sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Walter and Jimmy Lou Goines; brothers, Homer Ray Goines and David Larry Goines.
Surviving family include his sisters, Kathy Hall and Linda Goines; children, Sheila and Miguel Ramirez, Sherry and Shawn Dolan, Sandra and Kevin Lane, and daughter by proxy, Mary Kraul; grandchildren, Robert Dolan, Jack Lane, Miguel Ramirez III, Justice and Suzie Lane, Andrea Ramirez, Quincy and Katie Lane, Matt Dolan and Heather Holton; great-grandchild, Draven Lane; ex-wife, Eunice and Greg Lolmaugh; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 2, at Pinkard Funeral Home, 27305 AL-24, Russellville, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Goines Cemetery.
Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville, Alabama assisted the family.
Commented