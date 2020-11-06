TUSCUMBIA — J.W. McClure, 79, of Tuscumbia, passed away November 5, 2020. Visitation will be 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Service will follow at 1:00 with burial in Old Brick Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Ron Ethridge and Joel Hand officiating.
Mr. McClure retired after serving 20 years in the United States Navy as a Chief Petty Officer, he was a self-employed painter after retiring. J.W. was a faithful attendee of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and a loving husband and father.
He is survived by his wife, Ann McClure; children, Jason McClure (Brandy), Cathia Davis (William), Ricky Pickett (Tammy), Melissa Shirah (Eric); eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
