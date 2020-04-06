FLORENCE — J.W. Sparks, age 82 of Florence, passed away Friday, April 2, 2020. A private graveside for family only will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Tuscumbia with Brother Kenneth Floyd officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers.
J.W. was a member of Oakdale Baptist church and was a minister working for the Lord. He was a Missionary for 11 years in the Choctaw Nation. He traveled with his family for 18 years as leader of “The Born Again Quartet”. He loved fishing and singing Southern Gospel music.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Nettie Sparks; daughter, Beverly Wellington; sisters, Christine Striet, Delois Sparks, Donna Gargis, and Marjorie Terry; brothers, David and Lloyd Sparks.
Survivors are his wife, Lynn Sparks; daughters, Belinda Kilpatrick (Don), Felicia Sheaks (Scotty); sons, Ronnie Sparks, Neal Sparks (Babbett), Jeremy Sparks (Patty), and Eric Sparks (Kassie); brothers, Melvin, Hillard, and Cecil Sparks; sister, Peggy Robinson; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
A special thanks to the Encompass staff for their love, care, and support.
The service will be live streaming on William Eric Sparks facebook.
