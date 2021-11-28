LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Jaanie Urban Odem, 65, November 24, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. There will be no service. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Odem. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

