HACKLEBURG — Jack Antisdel, 71, died January 15, 2023.
Recommended for you
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Macao jails Suncity founder 18 years over illegal gambling
- UK inflation eases for a 2nd month, falling to 10.5%
- Sports on TV, Radio: Jan. 18, 2023
- Lotteries for Jan. 18
- 1 dies, 1 injured in Tuscumbia crash
- Summit focuses on the stigma of addiction
- Tuesday's high school roundup: Central, Rogers set rare feat at county tournament
- White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure
Most Read
Articles
- 2 men commit apparent suicides in public within hours of each other
- Investors detail plans for The Palace, bookstore
- UNA Wi-Fi denies TikTok access
- Man charged in father's death
- Listerhill Credit Union postpones changes to Florence, Sheffield branches
- UNA alum wants to motivate others
- The Palace will reopen Jan. 30
- 3-vehicle crash claims 1 life in Tuscumbia
- Officials releasing little info about Covenant Christian threat
- Project expected to ease Sportsplex traffic flow
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Florence man facing another theft charge (1)
- Answer needed for cultural isolation (1)
- Hard-right members stage GOP rebellion (1)
- Florence may leave broadband district (1)
- Central man ponders reviving Christmas tradition (1)
- Man charged for letting shot dog decompose at farm (1)
- TVA: Freezing temps led to unprecedented power demand (1)
- Florence traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest (1)
Commented