FLORENCE — Jack B. Duncan, 88, died January 7, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you