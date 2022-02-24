MUSCLE SHOALS — Carlos Jack Baldwin, 89, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. Visitation was Wednesday, February 23, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be today, February 24, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Wade Hunt and Jerry Baldwin officiating. Interment will be in Cherokee Memorial Park.
Jack was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. He enjoyed traveling and serving on many mission trips. Jack was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He loved to spend time with his family and his dog, Little Bit. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sue Baldwin; son, Patrick David Baldwin; parents, Carlos and Madge Baldwin; brother, Curtis Eugene Baldwin; and sisters, Marilyn Baldwin Lux and Patsy Ruth Baldwin.
Jack is survived by his children, Felicia Belgard and Michael Baldwin; brother, Jerry Baldwin of Benton, IL; sister, Carolyn Steckenrider (James) of Benton, IL; grandchildren, Jessie Baldwin (Ashley), Brandi Baldwin, and Matthew Baldwin; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Kierstin, Kloyee, Essence, and Allaynah Baldwin, and one on the way; and special friend, Earlene Satterwhite.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
