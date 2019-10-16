TUSCUMBIA — Jack Benny Griffin, age 76, of Tuscumbia, died Monday, October 14, 2019. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Griffin was a veteran of the United States Army, and he worked in the petroleum industry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Geneva Griffin; first wife, Joann Griffin; and siblings, Carol Griffin and Lorene Taylor.
Survivors include wife, Brenda Bradford Griffin; children, Jaron Griffin and Tonya Cruce; stepchildren, Jeff Bradford, William Timothy Bradford and Josh Bradford; ten grandchildren; sister, June Cumbo; special nephew, Allen Cumbo; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A digital guestbook is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
