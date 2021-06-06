HAMILTON

Jack Blalock, 77, passed away Saturday June 5, 2021. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at noon until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at Fulton Bridge Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens.

