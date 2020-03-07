FLORENCE — Jack Broadfoot, age 81, of Florence passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Jack retired as a Mechanical Engineer with TVA and was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Cross Point Church of Christ from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., followed with the funeral service. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Frank Mills.
Mr. Broadfoot was preceded in death by his son, William Broadfoot, Jr; father, Lee Sessum Broadfoot; mother, Nannie Bell Broadfoot; and brother, Lee Broadfoot “Junior”.
Mr. Broadfoot is survived by his wife, Martha Frances Broadfoot; sons, Jeffery Neal Broadfoot (Alicia) and Kevin Wade Broadfoot (Amy); brother, Bob Broadfoot (Edith); grandchildren, Jeremy Broadfoot (Kelly), Andrew Broadfoot (Meredith), Tyler Broadfoot, Austin Broadfoot (Meg) and Lauren Broadfoot; great grandchildren, Nora Broadfoot and Jack Broadfoot.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy McAdams, Jim Akin, Chipper Ezell, Scotty South, Roger Haddock and Tom Broadfoot. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Danny McFall, Dr. Felix Morris, Gerald Clark, Bobby Jones, Mitch Parrish, Mickey Haddock and Sonny Pollock.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
