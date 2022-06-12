KILLEN — Jack Daniel Cunningham, 72, of Killen, passed away June 8, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a member of Boilermakers Local No. 455 since 1982, a veteran of the Army National Guard and a Baptist.
Survivors include hiswife, Teresa Stanley Cunningham; daughters, Jaclyn Holland (Shannon), Teresa Newell, Valerie Littleton (Joseph) and Dianna Sanchez; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews
Preceded in death by parents, Leon F. Cunningham, Sr. and Delia Martin Cunningham; brother, Leon F. Cunningham, Jr.; sister, Peggy Hall; half-brother, James “Buddy” Cunningham; half-sister, Hatsie Cunningham Beasley.
Visitation with the family will be today, June 12, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Jerry Edgil officiating. Burial will be in Richardson Chapel Cemetery with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be Luke Phillips, Peyton Littleton, Paxton Littleton, Preston Littleton, Alan Sanchez and Christian Sanchez.
Honorary pallbearer: Noah Holland
Special thanks to his lifelong friends: Allen, Belinda and Luke Phillips.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented