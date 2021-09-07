COLBERT COUNTY — Jack David Bozeman, 68, of Colbert County, passed away September, 01, 2021.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September, 08, 2021, at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m., in the adjoining cemetery. Attendees are urged to follow social distancing and masking precautions.
Jack is survived by his son, Mark Walker; grandchildren, John Blake and Chloe Paige Walker; step-daughter, Angela Neeley Wright; brothers, Jimmy Bozeman (Linda) and Alan Bozeman (Lauren); niece, Shannon Moeller; and nephews, Jason, Colton, and Caleb Bozeman.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra Jean Parks Bozeman; and parents, James and Bernice Bozeman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mountain Springs Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, AL; SARTEC K-9 Unit, PO Box 1842 Madison, AL; or to a Veteran’s Support Organization.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
