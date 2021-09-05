TUSCUMBIA — Jack David Bozeman, 68, died September 1, 2021. Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Wednesday with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. in the Colbert Memorial Gardens Fountain Nitch.

