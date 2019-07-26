CHEROKEE — Jack David Romans, of Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the age of 70. His visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. His funeral service will be Saturday, July 27th at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Ed White officiating. Burial to follow in Mountain Springs Cemetery.
Jack was a lifelong resident of Colbert County, Alabama. He was good and kind to everyone he met and he loved his family. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Junior and Betty Romans; and his brother, Jimmy Ray Romans.
He is survived by his brothers, Danny Lee Romans and Floyd Mack Romans (Jean); sister, Betty Ruth Demastus; and a host of nephews and nieces.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff of Northeast Medical Center, Tupelo, Mississippi.
