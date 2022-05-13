FLORENCE — Jack Don Lokey, Jr., 69, died May 10, 2022. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Belinda Brown Lokey. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

