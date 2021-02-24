CLIFTON, TENNESSEE — Jack Edgar Smith, 94, died February 22, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. until service time at Clifton Revival Center. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Prater’s Chapel Cemetery. He was the husband of Jackie Lou Smith. Shackelford Funeral Home is directing.

